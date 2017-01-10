North Shore health clinic to open in March

A new primary-care health centre on the North Shore is expected to open on March 2.

The clinic at 370 Tranquille Rd. is now being renovated. Six nurse-practitioners have been hired and work continues to recruit doctors for the site and a second one at the Northills Mall.

It is expected to open on April 10.

Two doctors from the practice-ready assessment program the province created to work with doctors educated outside Canada have accepted three-year placements in the city and should begin their practices in the spring after finishing their clinical assessments.

Three other doctors expected to graduate this spring have also been chosen to practice in Kamloops after they complete a clinical assessment. They are expected to start their own three-year placements in late summer.

The clinics were announced last year by Health Minister Terry Lake. Described as practice-ready, they will be equipped by Interior Health Authority and doctors working there will not have to use their own funds to set up the clinics.

Lake said he expects that would appeal to young doctors just starting out in their profession.

When operational, it’s expected about 75 full-time IHA positions will work out of the two centres. Some will be transferred from the Kamloops Downtown Health Centre.

The Tranquille Road clinic will be on the first floor with other services on the second floor. Specialized teams will be there to deal with patients who have complex medical conditions, mental health and substance-use illnesses.

Registered dietitians, diabetes educators, respiratory therapists, mental-health clinicians, social workers and occupational therapists will work from the location. That office is expected to open on Feb. 6.

The Northills Mall clinic will provide care for adults over the age of 65. Staff will include doctors, a geriatrician, geriatric psychiatrist, nurse practitioners, occupational and physiotherapists, community nurses, home-support workers and medical office assistants. That site will also provide palliative, end of life and dementia-care services.

Royal Inland Hospital has also added to its medical staff, recruiting three cardiologists and one general internal-medicine specialist. They will join staff at various times this year; the first is expected this month.