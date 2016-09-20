Northills Shopping Centre evacuated due to reported bomb threat

Northills Shopping Centre remains closed on Tuesday afternoon after police responded to what it believed to be a bomb threat.

A person who was working in a store in the mall at the time of the threat told KTW the manager of the store confirmed a threat had been made, possible against the TD Canada Trust bank.

The person said he had been told two suspicious packages had been found in the shopping centre and that a bomb squad was on its way to Kamloops from Vancouver.

In the meantime, all employees and shoppers cannot access Northills.

Kamloops Mounties arrived at the North Kamloops mall at 11:35 a.m. and evacuated all the stores.

Only the McDonald’s restaurant across the parking lot to the south remained open as of 12:40 p.m.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, the department’s media-relations officer, told KTW police are dealing with an “unspecified threat,” noting police tracking dogs are in the building.