Not your average pep rally

About 1,000 secondary school students gathered at the Tournament Capital Centre yesterday for a Youth Leadership Development Rally aiming to inspire students to a make a positive impact in their community.

Health Promoting Schools co-ordinator Sherry Stade said the event resulted from several meetings with leadership students in School District 73 who showed an interest in working as a collective and learning more about how to give back, hence the theme “knowing your community.”

“They are very curious about each other,” Stade said.

“So we’re bringing them all together so they can get pumped up, to inspire them to go back and work on projects that are meaningful and relevant to their own school and their neighbourhood.”

Stade said the district chose to partner with the United Way to help students understand the role non-profits play.

The rally included a series of local speakers presenting Ignite sessions, including Kristi Rintoul from the United Way on the impact of empathy; Jennifer Casorso from the City of Kamloops on social capital; Jo Berry on building community through movement; and Jessica Vliegenthart from the Kamloops Adapted Sports Association on resilient communities.

Two motivational speakers also presented: Vancouver’s Melanie Levenberg, who communicated a message of healthy living and thriving in your community through her dance session, and Toronto’s Ian Tyson, whose “comedy with a message” focused on creating a sense of community.