IN THE PHOTO: Aldo shut down in Aberdeen Mall on Saturday to make way for a rebranding. It will reopen as Call It Spring in April. Dave Eagles/KTW

With a vacancy rate of about 10 per cent, the city’s largest mall is giving away free space in a bid to secure long-term tenants.

“We’re sitting here with empty stores, which isn’t a win for us,” said Brynn Gise, director of marketing and special leasing for Aberdeen Mall. “Even if we’re giving away three months of free rent, it’s not a big deal if it’s sitting there anyway.”

As shoppers walked into Aberdeen Mall on Friday morning, sales were advertised en masse: Fifty per cent off kitchenware at ThinkStock, 10 per cent off jewelry at Peoples, sidewalk sales in front of Bootlegger and Ardene.

Aberdeen Mall has almost 90 stores, kiosks and food court stalls and nine are vacant, including three storefronts, two kiosks, three food court spots and the former Eastside Mario’s restaurant, which shuttered four years ago.

Mappins, a jewelry store formerly in the lower level, shut down in recent weeks. Attempts to contact the company went unreturned. Multiple other jewelry stores, however, remain open.

Another retailer closed on Saturday. Aldo, which was next to the Body Shop on the top level of the mall, is in the midst of rebranding as Call It Spring, a more youthful and economical shoe and accessory store. The space will be closed while undergoing renovations, with Spring expected to open in April.

Alysha Sigs, 25, worked part-time at Aldo and told KTW the decision surprised and upset her and the other five staff members. She said they learned about the closure two weeks in advance. Sigs is falling back on other work, but she said other staff were left scurrying to apply for employment insurance.

“They worked years for Aldo. They worked up from being part-time to management, some of them,” Sigs said. “It’s really upsetting.”

Calls to Aldo were not returned.

Notable additions to Aberdeen Mall include Mac cosmetics opening in The Bay and Eagle Eye Gifts expanding from a seasonal kiosk to a storefront, due to open in February.

While the mall undergoes some changes, it has partnered with Venture Kamloops, Community Futures and the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce in an attempt to fill vacant space.

The Chance to Advance Specialty Leasing Contest is geared at new or existing businesses looking to expand to the Kamloops market.

Gise is accepting applications, which must include a full business plan, to award three months’ free rent in the mall. While the contest information states the winner’s tenancy will begin in May, Gise said the date is negotiable. She said no submissions have been received so far. The deadline is Feb. 22.

For more information, go online to aberdeenmall.ca/pages/aberdeen-leasing.

Not just national

Gise wants to quash misconceptions about setting up shop in Aberdeen Mall.

“There is a stigma that the mall only wants to do national brands, which is completely not true,” she said.

Gise said some retailers are afraid to approach the mall, unaware it actually wants to attract local businesses.

“The customer base in Kamloops really supports local,” she said.

All the malls

Other malls in the city are facing higher vacancy rates than Aberdeen Mall. Sahali Mall lists 16 businesses on its website directory and nine spots available for lease — resulting in a 36 per cent vacancy rate. Calls to the mall went unreturned.

Across the bridge, Northills Centre leasing manager Rick Halliday estimated the property is between 12 and 13 per cent vacant, with a large portion attributed to the former YMCA location.

It has been vacant since November 2014, but is expected to be filled by Interior Health Authority within the next 60 days as home to a medical clinic.

“The one thing about the North Shore is big spaces are hard to move,” Halliday said. “You don’t attract national tenants.”

Menchies, a frozen yogurt chain, shut down its Northills outlet late last year, Halliday said, noting a fast-food restaurant is negotiating to move into the space.

“It’s something new to that market,” Halliday said, adding he couldn’t discuss further details until the deal was finalized.

— Jessica Wallace, KTW