Not buying it, IHA — sounds like money grab

Editor:

I read with disbelief and dismay the decision to return to prepaid parking at Royal Inland Hospital. The KTW article quoted an Interior Health Authority employee saying the change is because it takes too long to exit the parkade — often more than a minute.

Oh my God, more than a minute — how inconvenient. I can’t believe the majority of patrons would rather overpay to avoid a fine than pay for the time actually parked and, perhaps, be in an exit line for more than a minute.

The KTW article also stated there were extreme situations in which the wait was 30 minutes. I have to wonder how many times that happened.

I’m sure revenues were down when patrons only had to pay for time parked. Sorry, IHA, it sounds like a money grab to me.

C.J. Holman

Kamloops