I am not that Douglas Anderson

Editor:

My name is Douglas Anderson and I am a longtime business owner in Kamloops.

I am not the Douglas Anderson who was the subject of a front-page story in the Dec. 13 edition of KTW (‘No jail time for Kamloops man after eighth impaired-driving conviction’).

That Douglas Anderson is 64.

I am 60 and have owned and operated Magnum Machine on Briar Avenue on the North Shore for 26 years.

While the other Douglas Anderson continually gets arrested and convicted for drunk driving, I have been busy serving my customers and living a law-abiding life in my Westsyde home

To those who may get confused by an identical name, know that this Douglas Anderson has nothing whatsoever to do with that Douglas Anderson.

Douglas Anderson

owner/operator, Magnum Machine

Kamloops