Not enough to be right — you have to win

I have heard many people react to the U.S. election results with the lament, “What will we tell our daughters?”

Being a father, I haven’t had much soul searching in this regard.

Now that, according to my daughter Charlotte, “the man who is always on TV” has won, I know exactly what I’ll tell her.

I’ll tell her he didn’t win, but that the other side lost. And it wasn’t because their candidate was a woman or some other divisive excuse.

I’ll make sure she never allows herself to feel that way. I’ll tell her they lost because

they failed to get out more than six-million votes their party got out in the last election. I’ll tell her the Democratic party candidate never even visited the state of Wisconsin and the hubris of such an oversight was at the heart of her loss.

I’ll make sure she sees through the excuses being made that Hillary lost because she was a woman or the other side was made up of 60-million racists desperate to maintain control of their country.

I’ll tell her if she wants to enter politics (and that she should), it won’t be enough to be right.

You have to win.

And no action should be taken that doesn’t further that goal until you have won.

I’ll tell her when they go low, don’t go high.

Get low, into the gutter and reach down to that person and lift them up, that the ignorant are ignorant because we failed to teach them. That people hate because they are afraid and if you are right, change their mind.

Sell it to them.

Don’t demonize your enemies and never turn down a vote; there aren’t enough registered saints to vote you in.

I’ll tell her hubris is your only enemy; don’t plan a fireworks show until you’ve won.

I’ll tell her to craft her message not for those in the room who already agree with you, but for that guy in the stands at the football game, with nacho cheese on his fingertips and some idiotic T-shirt. Because if you can inspire that person to positive action, the day will be yours. And to think you can’t is the worst kind of cynicism.

I’ll tell her it is not a winning strategy to make excuses and that, in her life, she will encounter misogyny and bigotry and all manner of ignorance. She’ll find that most human disorder comes from a wounded place.

I’ll tell her it’s not enough to be right.

She has to win.

Ben Sears

Kamloops