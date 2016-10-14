These are not your father’s communists

Not just anyone can become a communist.

Peter Kerek had been called as much by fellow letter writers in the pages of Kamloops newspapers, but when he first set out to join the official Communist party, there was no reply.

“I thought, ‘Well, maybe for some reason they’ve decided that I’m actually an NDPer,’” Kerek recalled.

In his case, a transition in record-keeping was to blame, but those kinds of decision can occur.

While signing up for other political parties is relatively straightforward — $10, contact information and a promise not to also hold membership with the party’s direct competition — members of the Kamloops Club of the Communist Party of Canada describe their process as more rigorous.

Club member Beat Klossner said joining the party requires both an oath and the support of existing members, who may vote on a new applicant.

“We’re not looking for just anybody signing up just to be a member,” he said.

“What we’re having is people are involved and interested and activist. We read news articles, we discuss policies, we read reports and write reports. It’s not something where you just sign up and sit on a couch afterwards.”

For most of its four-year history, the local club has operated fairly quietly in the Tournament Capital.

But that’s beginning to change, as the club prepares to run candidates in the 2017 provincial election and releases more statements on issues including the proposed Ajax mine.

Klossner will represent the Communist Party of B.C. in Kamloops-South Thompson, Kerek in Kamloops- North Thompson.

“At some point you have to go out and talk about these things,” Klossner said. “You have to come out of the closet, basically, and be there in public.”

But beyond the two candidates, the club’s membership is difficult to pin down.

Klossner describes it as a small group that tends to skew older, but neither candidate wants to get much further into membership specifics.

Kerek said the club considers membership specifics to be privileged information, as some members come from countries where being labelled a communist can lead to persecution of family members and friends.

Kamloops members meet once a month to talk politics, party actions (on a national scale, the party has campaigned against the Trans-Pacific Partnership and controversial anti-terrorism bill C-51) and news of the day.

“We function like other parties except we meet more often,” Kerek said.

Politically, Klossner said he doesn’t think Canadian-style communism is as “out there” as people may think if they know the political theory mainly from high school history classes and media depictions of Soviet Russia.

“We always get that,” he said.

“Everybody expects the Stalinist robot like you see in the movies.

“But I usually approach them first and then afterwards tell them I’m a member of the Communist party and they’ll think, oh, he’s actually a totally normal human being.”

In the coming election campaign, Kerek and Klossner said they plan to advocate for state control of natural resources — calls for nationalization of the mining industry have played a major role in the club’s criticism of the Ajax mine — and free transit service and post-secondary education.

“Every communist movement is different in different parts of the world. Every scenario is different,” Kerek said.

In Canada, he said communism would likely focus on “full equality,” both economically and in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation.

Klossner said while many voters may be most familiar with communism as it was practised in the 1980s and earlier, he feels the system is relevant to modern concerns.

“With environmental challenges we’re facing, if you have a system of self-interest, you can’t fix it. The common good has to overrule,” he said.

Klossner sees running for MLA as the first step in raising the club’s profile and platform in Kamloops for the long term.

“I think the party had 288 votes in the entire province in the last provincial election,” he said.

“So, if we get a couple, 200 to 300 votes, that would be successful.

“The Green party started that way. You have to start somewhere.”