Not much pecking about chicken bylaw, city says

If new rules allowing urban hens have sparked a backyard craze, the city of Kamloops hasn’t heard about it yet.

So far, community development co-ordinator Ben Chobater said only one person has used the city’s online chicken registration system, located at kamloops.ca/urbanhens.

While city staff are aware of more Kamloops hens — many of which were clucking on urban lots well before a bylaw made their presence legal — Chobater said the city has not yet done an advertising push for the website, which may explain the low number of submissions.

“I think people are just starting to hear about it now,” he said.

Chobater said registration will help the city respond to any complaints or issues that might arise because of the hens. It’s also a way to get homeowners thinking about the amount of work they’ll have to put in for their backyard eggs.

“A big part of it is to get them to that website. There’s a lot of good information on it, anyone who reads through that website is going to have a healthy understanding of what’s required from setting it up to when the hens pass, and everything in between,” he said.

Paper copies of the registration form are also available at city hall.

The city also plans to host a public information workshop on hen keeping, which will likely run over two nights in November, Chobater said.

While an exact number of unregistered chickens in Kamloops is hard to come by, Chobater said he doubts the number is vast.

“People want urban hens but not a lot of people actually take it up,” he said.

“It’s a fair bit of work and a lot of planning and everything like that. I know even before the bylaw change there were a few people out there with hens, but it wasn’t that many.”