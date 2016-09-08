Not set for life in failed lottery theft

It was not a lucky day for a 7-Eleven employee who stole about $2,500 worth of lottery tickets from his employer before quitting his job.

Richard Thomas Fraser, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday in provincial court to theft and mischief for events that took place in August of 2015.

Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said a store manager at the Tranquille Road 7-Eleven noticed recently purchased lottery tickets missing from a locked cabinet.

She contacted the B.C. Lottery Corporation and Kamloops RCMP.

Investigators soon traced the stolen tickets to a series of validations at a number of North Shore retailers between Aug. 21 and Aug. 23, 2015.

The store manager discovered the cabinet could be opened by a key to which all employees had access. She suspected Fraser, who called in sick on Aug. 20 and quit the next day.

Investigators reviewed video from the retailers where the tickets were validated.

About $160 worth of winnings was collected before the lottery corporation froze the ticket numbers so they could not be cashed. Several days later, RCMP were called to the home of Fraser’s mother after she told them her son tossed a wrench through her window.

Defence lawyer Chris Thompson said Fraser suffers from crystal-meth addiction and recently showed mental-health issues, including hearing voices, that disturbed his family.

Fraser has no criminal record and is now in a treatment program.

“Except for his addiction, he seems to be an upstanding person,” Thompson said.

“The addiction seems to have fuelled the theft.”

Judge Stella Frame accepted a joint submission from Crown and defence, giving Fraser a 90-day conditional sentence order with a month of house arrest. He must also serve a year of probation and repay the amount of missing lottery tickets from his former employer.