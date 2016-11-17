Nov. 24 WCT workshop geared at kids with Down syndrome

IN THE PHOTO: Megan Martin (left) gets an earful from Kelti Neal, playing the role of her overbearing teacher who attempts to get her student to improve her acting skills. The two took part in Stage One theatre classes in recent years. KTW file photo

Last year, Terri Runnalls said no to a family that wanted their child in the Stage One education program at Western Canada Theatre — and, she said, it broke her heart to do so. The child has Down syndrome and, the WCT education co-ordinator said, the existing group of theatre classes offered weren’t set up to accommodate a child with that challenge.The teachers also lacked the training and expertise required.

The child’s mom understood, Runnalls said, that the theatre needed “to figure out what works best for that community” and appreciated her promise there would be an option for her child as soon as the theatre could do it.

“I just didn’t want to fail that student,” Runnalls said.

The next step in that promise to create what she’s calling Everybody Plays happens on Thursday, Nov. 24, with a two-hour workshop at Pavilion Theatre for children of all ages with Down syndrome.

The first 90 minutes will be theatre games and light activities so the education staff can get a feeling for the potential students. The last half hour will be a discussion with the parents on what the programming should look like.

That could involve anything from when to offer the classes to suggestions on how to incorporate what she anticipates will be a wide age range.

“But the goal is in the new year to establish a class,” Runnalls said.

This past year, Stage One introduced Therapeutic Theatrics, classes geared toward the autism community in Kamloops, and that was another reason why she couldn’t focus on providing a similar series of classes for those with Down syndrome.

However, she’s been working with a family in that community as her guide to expand the knowledge and understanding of those who teach theatre after school and during the summer. WCT also surveyed the Down community and the feedback showed interest in moving forward with classes.

The workshop runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is advised and can be done by emailing Runnalls at terri@wctlive.ca.