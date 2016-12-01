November residential numbers up 10 per cent from last year

Another increase in both Kamloops’ real-estate sales and median prices continues to defy trends in Greater Vancouver. Kamloops & District Real Estate Association reported more than 200 residential sales in November, up 10 per cent from the same month in 2015. That boosted the year-to-date sales total to a 23 per cent increase.

The median price of a single-family home within the city of Kamloops nudged higher to more than $417,000. That’s up from $405,000 in October, although the number can fluctuate from month to month due to the relatively small sample size.

B.C. Real Estate Association forecasts median prices in Metro Vancouver will fall by nearly nine per cent next year. It forecasts an increase in home sales.