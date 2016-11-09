November warmth record-breaking in Kamloops

November has been springlike through the first third of the month, with double-digit highs every day, spiking to a record-breaking 21.5 C on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high shattered the previous record for warmest Nov. 8 in Kamloops, which was 15.5 C in 1980.

The mark of 21.5 C also came within striking distance of the warmest November day ever recorded in Kamloops, which was 23.3 C in 1975, according to Environment Canada data.

And, Tuesday’s high temperature surpassed the high mark on 11 days in the summer months of June, July and August.

The average temperature so far this month has been 15.9 C, which is well above the historical average of 6 C.

In November 2015, the average temperature for the month was 4.2 C, with the warmest day being Nov. 1, at 13.2 C. Below-zero highs arrived on Nov. 25 and remained there into December.

Environment Canada is calling for sun and clouds through the weekend and into next week, with double-digit highs expected to drop to 9 C on Monday and 8 C on Tuesday.

The Weather Network’s 14-day forecast for Kamloops is calling for the mercury to dip as the month progresses, with highs of 2 C expected by Nov. 19.