Where Are They Now? After his bike was stolen, Reggie keeps moving forward

Where Are They Now? After his bike was stolen, Reggie keeps moving...

When someone dropped off $200 at the Aboriginal Training and Employment Centre (ATEC) for Reggie Nelson, they didn’t leave a name.

It was an anonymous act of kindness that paved the way to better days for the 21-year-old, who fell on hard times in October when his bicycle was stolen while accessing services at the centre.

“Things are going great,” Reggie said. “I’m just keeping an eye out for somebody who needs a helping hand. The person who gave the money didn’t leave a name, they just said they were paying it forward. I’d like to do the same if I ever get the chance.”

Reggie was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at age six and relies on a bicycle to get around. He has no vehicle and while some days he can walk, others he can’t — the result of a disease that causes joint inflammation and immobility.

Since KTW met with Reggie in the fall, things have turned around significantly.

He was able to pay back a loan for a bike he bought to replace the stolen one thanks to the anonymous good samaritan and has secured a permanent, full-time prep cook position in the kitchen at Swiss Chalet in Aberdeen.

“I’ve been taking the bus up there and biking down the hill,” Reggie said.

For those who frequent the eatery that specializes in rotisserie chicken, Reggie may just be behind the scenes whipping up mashed potatoes and vegetable side dishes to order.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I love it there.”

ATEC receptionist Sheila Langlois, who first notified KTW about Reggie’s stole bike, hadn’t heard from him in weeks.

“Did you give him heck for not phoning me back?” she said with a laugh.

She doesn’t often hear from people once they’ve found employment and, in hearing the news, was delighted to learn he found work.

“I’m really glad for him that he’s finally got a job,” she said.

“It couldn’t happen to a nicer kid.”