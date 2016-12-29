Where Are They Now? Deanna Packard hopeful for future

Since being featured in the KTW series Transcendent: When Darrin became Deanna, Deanna Packard is a grandmother again. The Medicine Hat native — who reached out to KTW in early 2016 to share her story living as a transgender woman — still resides in Kamloops with her three daughters and five grandchildren, the youngest being eight months old.

Her eldest is seven and still calls her “gampa,” but she’s proud to see a younger generation embracing the changing landscape of gender identity. She fondly tells the story of her grandson recently coming home from school proclaiming it’s OK for boys to wear dresses if they want to.

“He is taking it very well,” Packard said. “If I did go tomorrow, he is going to remember me as a female. So, I think the kids nowadays are more accepting of it. I feel good about that because their generation is going to be way more open.”

KTW chronicled Packard’s life story back in May, a feature that followed her experience through her troubled younger years, her battle with HIV and her transition. It also delved into the resources available in Kamloops to those experiencing gender dysphoria.

Today, Packard has set her sights on passing the RCMP entrance exam, embarking on a new career path in her 50s. Her motivation comes from having overcome the biggest challenge of her life.

“Look how far I’ve come,” Packard said. “I achieved all those goals I had. It’s something to put in front of me to keep me going. And I want my kids to be proud of me. I would be so proud of myself.”

Since the KTW series was published, Bill C-16, known as the transgender rights bill, was passed by the House of Commons and its fate now rests with the Senate. The bill aims to add gender identity and gender expression as grounds for discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act.