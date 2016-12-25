Where Are They Now: Egli’s life coming full circle

For almost a year, Madison Egli wanted nothing to do with basketball.

The 19-year-old boxed up her jerseys, hid her basketball shoes. Watching a game was out of the question.

The sport that for so long had been her escape, was lost to her.

Egli was the subject of KTW’s 2014 series Hardcourt Heart, a three-issue feature chronicling the young Kamloops athlete’s 11-month struggle with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Then 16, Egli had gone to see her doctor after a rough basketball game with the NorKam Saints, complaining of chest pain. She and her family initially thought little of it — maybe she had a deep bruise or a cracked rib.

Instead, Egli learned she had a 15-centimetre cancerous mass, which had grown so large it dislocated a rib near her sternum.

Hardcourt Heart chronicled Egli’s journey, from her first days of the diagnosis, to treatment and, ultimately, recovery.

In December 2014, KTW published its last story on Egli after she returned to the Saints, cancer-free.

But her journey was only beginning.

Months of chemotherapy had taken its toll on her body and she was hospitalized for a week in June of 2015, with numbness in her legs. Doctors attributed it to neuropathy from the chemotherapy — she would have to learn to walk again.

She struggled in her first semester at Thompson Rivers University, the chemotherapy impacting her ability to process and remember information. She also found herself dealing with chronic back pain.

It was a lot to handle and the coping mechanism that had gotten her through cancer recovery — basketball — was no longer an option.

“For a long time after the neuropathy, basketball was kind of a sensitive subject for me. I was very bitter,” Egli told KTW earlier this month. “I put a lot of my energy and emotions into it and that was therapeutic for me, throughout everything.

Once my body started to have physical effects and I wasn’t able to do what I used to do and use my outlet, it was very challenging. It felt like it was taken

away from me.”

Egli stepped away from university for the winter semester of 2016 to focus on recovery. She took time to travel and visit family in Eastern Canada and progressed enough to spend a summer lifeguarding.

Part of her summer was spent on an week-long whitewater rafting expedition with the On the Tip of the Toes Foundation, an organization with the mission “to help young people living with cancer regain their well-being by facing the challenge of an exceptional therapeutic adventure expedition.”

“I came home [from rafting] and I think that was the turning point, where things started to change,” Egli said.

“Things kind of clicked mentally and started to change. It definitely helped me to gain control of my life again and try to manage everything.”

She returned to TRU in September and recently finished another semester. Her time in the paediatric wards of various hospitals has her set her long-term goals on becoming a paediatrician. She’s heading east again in January, this time to Chicoutimi, Que., for a four-month French immersion exchange.

And basketball is back in her life.

Longtime NorKam Saints head coach Lindsey Karpluk, who was Egli’s coach when she was first diagnosed with cancer, wanted someone to help him on the bench of the junior girls’ team this year and, after some coaxing, that someone became Egli.

She did it partly because Karpluk meant so much to her during recovery, but it also allowed her to ease back into the game. Standing next to Karpluk on the sidelines has become a pastime she enjoys.

Things have come full circle. After a tough week earlier this month, Egli found herself back on the hardcourt, shooting baskets alone in the quiet and empty NorKam gymnasium, as she had done in those first months of 2014.

It felt right.

“It was my outlet again,” she said. “So it really feels like it has come full circle because, for what felt like a long time, it wasn’t there.

“Now, it’s kind of back and I’m living my life after cancer. It’s different than my life before cancer — it has been three years, I’ve grown up, I’ve gone through so many experiences, things have changed — but, at the same time, I have that part of my life back again, where basketball and exercise are the framework of my day-to-day life.”