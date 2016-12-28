Where Are They Now? Nomadic journey ends in Kamloops

The nomadic Canadian physician and administrator could have lived anywhere, but when it came time to retire, David Poulin decided to come back to Kamloops.

Originally from Montreal, Poulin was a medical doctor recruited in 1997 to come to Kamloops from Ontario to become executive medical director of what was then the Thompson Health Region under the NDP government.

He remained in senior administrative positions when regions were amalgamated, ending up with the Interior Health Authority.

In 2007, Poulin moved to Saskatoon to work in a similar role and later joined senior administration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

When Poulin originally moved to Kamloops, he was a practising emergency-room doctor in Ontario taking on more and more administration.

“When I saw the opportunity in Kamloops, I was attracted to it,” he said.

Poulin’s stint as the head of medical administration in Kamloops, with its tertiary hospital, came at a tumultuous time of change brought in by the B.C. Liberal government.

Unlike today’s Interior Health senior administrators who are shielded by teams of public-relations officials, Poulin answered calls personally and was publicly accountable and well-liked by reporters.

The physician worked in four Canadian provinces.

When it came time to retire two years ago, Poulin’s family was spread in different locations, so there was no natural place to call home.

He and his wife, Jodi, decided to move back to the Tournament Capital.

“Of all the places I’d lived, Kamloops was the most attractive . . .” he said.

“It really stuck with me when we did recruitment. We used ‘work and play in the same day.’ That was our catch line. It stuck with me because it was so true.”

Poulin has done some consulting work, but these days he is not caught up in the grind of work.

When he’s grinding away, it’s on the pedals of his road bike.

While Saskatchewan had some pull, Poulin said it can’t match the Thompson Valley’s cycling — where the challenge is hills, not headwinds.

“With a hill, you know there’s an end and you have downhill on the other side.”