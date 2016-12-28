Where Are They Now? From schools to the Special O for Karl deBruijn

Where Are They Now? From schools to the Special O for Karl...

He’s only been gone from the Kamloops-Thompson school district for a few months, but Karl deBruijn is keeping himself busy.

The retired superintendent has been named chair of the 2017 Special Olympics BC Summer Games, which will be held in Kamloops from July 6 to July 8.

DeBruijn was a member of the organizing committee for last year’s Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops and Sun Peaks.

“I really believe in the mandate of Special Olympics BC and I am pleased to again have the opportunity to work with this organization,” deBruijn said.

“I really enjoyed being a part of the organizing committee during the 2015 SOBC Winter Games. It was a great opportunity to work with some really talented community members who were dedicated to making the Games a very special event for each of the athletes attending from around the province.

“We worked hard to ensure that our volunteers and our sport venues were completely ready to host the athletes and the competitions. We wanted each athlete to have a positive sport experience and an opportunity to achieve his/her personal best.”

The 2017 event in Kamloops is expected to be the largest Special Olympics Games to date, with about 1,300 athletes competing.

More than 1,000 volunteers are needed. To take part, go online to sobcgameskamloops.ca.

The 2017 Games will feature 11 sports: fivepin and tenpin bowling, athletics, basketball, bocce, golf, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, softball and swimming.