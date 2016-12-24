Where Are They Now? About those soon-to-be-displaced hospital laundry workers

Last March, more than 100 laundry workers with Interior Health Authority — including 18 at Royal Inland Hospital — learned they would lose their jobs.

Today, they’re still at work, making sure all those blankets, sheets, pillowcases and other items essential to running a hospital are clean.

Ecotex, the company IHA awarded its laundry-services contract to in March, has not taken over the work, said Alan Davies, IHA’s corporate director of support services. The Abbotsford-based firm, which signed a 20-year agreement to do most of the laundry, recently bought a building north of Kelowna and has begun installing equipment.

Included in that are two extractors bought from IHA, specialized equipment the authority bought in a refurbished condition in 2014.

Davies said it expected the company to provide the service by next summer, well ahead of the 18 months IHA had expected it to take for Ecotex to be up and running.

Equipment — and the cost to replace it — was one of the reasons given when IHA announced it would contract out the work done by Health Employees Union (HEU) members. At the time the decision was announced, IHA estimated it would have to spend about $10 million to continue running the service, an amount that did not include capital costs and infrastructure upgrades. Capital costs were estimated to be about $35 million over two decades.

The contract with Ecotex will cost the health authority $11.5 million in its first year. The contract includes an annual escalation capped at the consumer price index to a maximum of 1.5 per cent.

Ecotex has told the existing staff they will have to apply for jobs in the new facility. Davies said he has no information on wages the company will offer.

Those who are not hired will be given layoff notices and then the HEU will deal with seniority and bumping rights outlined in its contract.