Where Are They Now? Thorpe rocking out in Y Dream Home

It turns out the basement of the 2016 Y Dream Home is pretty soundproof — so says lottery winner John Thorpe, whose metal band, Keep6, has put it to work.

“I have the band room set up downstairs and had the boys over there a couple times jammin’,” Thorpe said.

“I had the guys just rockin’ down there. We play metal, so we’re just crankin’ it and I ran upstairs to go outside to see

what you could hear from the street — you can’t hear nothing

. . . We could play until four in

the morning and no one would be the wiser.”

The 48-year-old won the 3,500-square-foot Westsyde Dream Home back in July after buying a single ticket in the YMCA-YWCA’s annual lottery.

KTW reached Thorpe shortly after his name was drawn and, at the time, he was revelling in the excitement, uncertain what his plans for the house would be.

He initially put the house at 307 Hayward Place on the market, but hasn’t yet been able to sell it.

Thorpe — along with his pup — moved into the house at the beginning of December and he plans to put it up for sale again in the spring.

The 2016 Dream Home has four bedrooms, a finished basement and is valued at $636,500.

“I’m going to enjoy the home for a while,” Thorpe said. “If it doesn’t move next year, I’ll probably just stay there.”

A longtime renter, Thorpe said he never expected to be able to own a house.

“It’s definitely relieved a lot of stress in my life, no doubt about that,” he said.

“It’s allowed me to to get everything paid off I wanted to get paid off. It’s also allowed me to actually own a home, whereas before it didn’t look like that was ever going to happen.”

Thorpe has lived in Kamloops on and off for the last 20 years and permanently since finding work with Telus four years ago.

He plays the lottery occasionally, but his winning ticket was the first he had ever purchased for YMCA-YWCA’s annual Dream Home.

“It’s quite a treat, I tell ya,” Thorpe said. “Never would have thought in a million years I would have won something like that.”