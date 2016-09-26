NRI wins men’s rec soccer title

The over-45 men’s Kamloops Recreational Soccer League championship tilt was held on the weekend.

NRI topped Kamcon 6-2 to claim the title, with Kelly Beauchamp claiming MVP honours.

The league champion and President’s Cup champion was Residence Conference Centre Football Club.

Farudhin Fajelmo won the Golden Boot Award for scoring the most goals and the Top Glove Award went to Carl Thompson, who kept the most clean sheets.

Rock N Firkin won the B Cup and Duffy’s Pub won the C Cup.

The over-30 finals will be held this weekend.