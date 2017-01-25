Numbers up for Runners Sole 4xMixed Relay Indoor Triathlon

The Runners Sole 4xMixed Relay Indoor Triathlon will have a record number of athletes participating when action gets underway this weekend.

The annual event, which features mixed-gender teams of two men and two women competing in a triathlon relay, will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Tournament Capital Centre.

Roughly 20 foursomes will participate in this year’s race, still the only sanctioned indoor triathlon in B.C. and one of only a handful of mixed relays in Canada.

“With numerous lead changes, lots of unpredictable drama and the display of team pride, the Runners Sole 4xMixed Relay Indoor Triathlon is attracting new generations and new audiences to the sport of triathlon, while also promoting gender equality in sport by showcasing that men and women can — and should — compete on the same field of play,” race director Kara Wright said.

The relay includes a 300-metre swim at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre, a 6.6-km spin on a stationary bike in the TCC Fieldhouse and a 1.6-km run on the building’s indoor track. Each participant will complete all three stages of the triathlon before tagging in the next racer to repeat the process.

The 2017 triathlon will feature a family category for the first time as well, with distances scaled based on age.

“It’s incredible that Kamloops is leading the way in the future of triathlon racing in B.C. and Canada, thanks to a vibrant triathlon community and the generous support and enthusiasm of the management of the TCC when presented with the idea three years ago,” Wright said.

There will also be a little star power at the 2017 race. A team of two professional racers — Nathan Champness and Jen Annett will look to put forth a strong performance.

“We’re hoping it will be added to the Olympic program in Tokyo for 2020, the mixed relay format,” Wright said.

“That should be announced in March. Fingers crossed.”