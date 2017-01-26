Nuts! Another eatery off the menu for allergy crowd

Bevin Avilier’s son Ocean is sad he can no longer visit McDonald’s, but understands why.

The seven-year-old has a peanut allergy and, following the fast-food chain’s announcement it is no longer nut-safe, Avilier said a meal there is no longer on the menu.

Avilier is not alone. From the Twitter hashtag #NotLovinIt to petitions and calls to the corporate office, people have expressed their anger about the decision.

The change was sparked by the addition of a new McFlurry that contains almonds — and those nuts won’t be kept in a separate package as has been the case in the past at the restaurant chain.

Avilier called McDonald’s to express her concerns and said she was told the company was taking names of callers.

Local franchise owner Al Gozda referred questions to the corporate office. He said he couldn’t predict if the change would impact his restaurants.

Food Allergy Canada, a national organization that provides education and advocacy for people with food allergies, has issued a letter to John Betts, the CEO of McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada, calling on him “to reconfirm his commitment of offering a safer dining experience for all his guests.”

It is also collecting names on a petition it will send to the company.

McDonald’s has issued a statement that it won’t be changing its mind and ”shouldn’t be held to a different standard from other restaurants.”

Amanda Cosburn takes issue with that stance.

The mother of a 10-month-old daughter, she said McDonald’s has targeted families in its marketing.

“It has kids’ menus and play areas and the first thing you think of when you think of McD’s is child-friendly by reputation — and now it’s not,” she said.

Cosburn’s pediatrician recommended she slowly expose her daughter to potential food allergies, including peanuts. She gave Madelyn a pea-sized amount after she reached six months of age and said a rash broke out.

“We are supposed to wait and then try putting some on her cheek or hands to see if her skin goes red,” Cosburn said. “If she does it again, she could potentially be allergic and we have to follow up with an allergist.”

Linda Kirste is an allergy nutrition service dietitian with HealthLine B.C. She said it’s important to note there is a difference between peanut and tree nut allergies — noting almonds come from trees.

Both account for most severe reactions. Studies have indicated about two per cent of the population has a peanut allergy and up to seven per cent has tree nut allergies.

Kirste said it’s possible to be allergic to both allergens.

Exposure can come in various ways, she said. For example, steam could release the proteins in the allergens that can trigger a reaction. Peanut-shell dust can also contain that protein and, if that dust is on an object that someone touches, they could transfer it to their mouth.

Older children can be taught to keep their fingers out of their mouths, Kirste said, but it’s not as easy for toddlers to learn.

That is why, Cosburn said, other mothers she knows won’t take their children to McDonald’s for fear of contamination from a slide or toy or table that could be potentially dangerous for someone with a nut allergy.

“Skin to skin contact with a contaminated surface puts them at risk,” she said. “Something as simple as opening a door after someone walks out with their food or leaving from eating is enough to trigger anaphylaxis in a severe case.”

Kirste said experts are now recommending people “get away from peanut-free and create peanut-aware.”

That’s why some doctors now recommend the pattern of exposure after six months that Cosburn is doing.

Kirste said early exposure can lead to training the child’s intestinal track to learn to tolerate those potential allergens.