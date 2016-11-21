Oct. 13 homeless count connected with 100 on the streets of Kamloops

Seventy-six of the 100 homeless people counted in the Oct. 13 event in Kamloops say they are in that situation because they can’t afford housing in the city.

The count, part of a national week focusing on the plight of those without a home, provides a snapshot of the numbers found in Kamloops on that day.

Two of the 100 said they chose to be homeless.

The oldest counted were a 64-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. Two of the 100 said they have children under the age of 19 who are also homeless.

One-third reported sole income as disability benefits and 32 per cent reported substance abuse as the cause of their situation.

The statistics are part of a 36-page report by Brad Serl, project co-ordinator for Homelessness Action Week.

The count was funded by the federal homelessness partnership strategy and involved several agencies and service clubs who helped provide backpacks at an information and engagement event on Oct.13 at Spirit Square on the North Shore.

The event, Project Connect, was created to provide access to a range of services in one place. It also included free food and used winter clothing, first-aid and flu shots.

Of those counted, 74 identified as male, 22 as female, one as two-spirited and two did not list a gender. Thirty-seven per cent said they had been homeless for up to six months and 28 per cent had been homeless for a year or longer.

Some respondents did not reply to all questions.

Seventy-five per cent said they had been living in Kamloops for a year or longer and 76 per cent said they were homeless.

Serl noted in the report that the count likely did not capture all homeless in the city.

Contributing to that was the fact the city’s bylaw officers dismantled some campsites the week prior to the count, the exercise was voluntary and there was no mechanisms to count those who are living temporarily with friends, in hotels or motels or in residential programs.