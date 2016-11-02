October warmer, wetter than usual in Kamloops

October was soggy and warm but forecasters don’t know if that’s going to be the trend over the winter.

Last month the city saw 42.4 millimetres of rain, more than double the average for the month.

“It’s the sixth-wettest October on record for Kamloops,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Mat MacDonald.

The federal weather agency recorded rain on 15 days during the month, up from the normal nine.

“It rained a lot and often. It was a very stormy month across B.C.”

The average temperature for October was 9.5 C, up one degree from the long-term average. There were two days of frost measured at Kamloops Airport, compared to the average of six.

Forecasters initially believed this winter would be influenced by the La Nina phenomenon in the southern hemisphere. That typically brings cold and snowy winters in B.C.

But MacDonald said the signals forecasters use to declare the phenomenon have since weakened.

That has clouded the outlook and made predictions about this winter’s weather more uncertain.

“The indices aren’t very strong,” MacDonald said. “Last winter all the models were in agreement it would be a record strong El Nino.”

The El Nino pattern brings warm and wet weather to the Interior.

The short-term forecast has temperatures remaining in what MacDonald called “balmy” zone until at least the middle of November.