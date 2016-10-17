Officer’s ‘hunch’ breached rights; judge tosses cocaine seizure

A specially trained Mountie who stopped a rented truck on Highway 5 North and found $60,000 worth of cocaine was acting on “a hunch” rather than for legitimate reasons, a provincial court judge has ruled.

A a result, the cocaine cannot be entered as evidence and the Crown was forced to drop a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking against Zobair Afzali.

Const. Eric Thompson pulled over Afzali’s rented truck in Barriere in November 2014, testifying he was suspicious because it was travelling slightly below the speed limit.

A database search determined the truck was registered to a Vancouver firm and was linked to 24 recent police investigations.

Together with his drug-sniffing dog, Whiskey, Thompson has made 250 seizures from motor vehicles in recent years, including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He is now co-ordinator for the RCMP’s Operation Pipeline course that helps members detect other criminal activity when pulling over a motorist for a traffic stop.

Thompson also told the court he was concerned the truck may not have been equipped with winter tires.

After he stopped the truck, Thompson testified he was suspicious because Afzali was particularly nervous. As a result, Thompson brought Whiskey out of the car and the dog detected drugs. A subsequent search found 1.2 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a fender well.

But provincial court judge Chris Cleaveley ruled Thompson was using pretexts of motor-vehicle and other issues to pull over Afzali on what is known to be a drug courier route to Northern Alberta.

“In summary, I find that when Const. Thompson stopped and detained Mr. Afzali, he did not have any legitimate road safety or Motor Vehicle Act concerns,” Cleaveley wrote in his judgement.

“Mr. Afzali was stopped and detained by Const. Thompson on account of his hunch of criminal activity relating to the number of police files associated to the vehicle, none of which involved Mr. Afzali.”

Stopping and detaining Afzali based on that hunch was a breach of his rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Cleaveley ruled.