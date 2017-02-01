Okanagan Wild franchise joins B.C. Intermediate Lacrosse League; controversial TOJLL rule again creating conflict

Lacrosse players from Kamloops now have the option to play in the intermediate A ranks closer to home.

The Okanagan Wild — who will draw from Kamloops, Penticton, Merritt, Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm — will play their inaugural season in the 16-to 18-year-old B.C. Intermediate Lacrosse League (BCILL) this year.

“The purpose behind the team and filling that two-year gap between midget and junior B is to get as much growth in the sport as possible and support our players, some of whom have committed to over 10 years of lacrosse, to continue playing the game we all love,” said Martin Gardner, the Wild’s general manager and governor.

Gardner and Kamloops Minor Lacrosse Association (KMLA) president Brook Webster, the Wild’s assistant GM, brought forth a proposal for the franchise to BCILL governorship, which voted 9-1 in favour of adding Okanagan to the fold.

The Wild, who will feature a 25-man roster, are expected to play four of their 10 home games in the Interior and Okanagan, likely rotating between Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton, with the other six to be held in Chilliwack.

Practices will probably be held in Merritt. Tryouts will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Hassen Arena in Armstrong, with a parent-information meeting slated for 10:30 a.m.

Okanagan joins Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Richmond and Victoria in the B.C. Intermediate A League, which runs from April to July.

Prior to the Wild’s formation, lacrosse players who graduated from the KMLA’s midget ranks could either play intermediate on the Coast or Vancouver Island, or play with the Kamloops Venom in the junior B Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League (TOJLL).

Gardner said lacrosse careers have been ending too early because there are not many 16-year-olds ready to make the jump straight to the TOJLL, which has a maximum age of 21.

It is Gardner’s hope that 16- to 18-year-old players who are willing and able to play for both the Wild and in the TOJLL will be allowed to do so.

But, as it stands now, that will not be possible.

Prior to the 2014 TOJLL campaign, the league’s member teams voted in a rule that makes it nearly impossible for intermediate-level players, such as the ones in the BCILL, to play games as an affiliated player in the TOJLL.

Kamloops was opposed to the rule, but the league’s other teams — the Kelowna Raiders, South Okanagan Flames, Vernon Tigers and Armstrong Shamrocks — voted it through.

Some of the TOJLL governors and commissioner Dan Wray believe the Venom were plucking players who spent the bulk of their season playing intermediate on the Coast or Island and bringing them back to Kamloops just in time for the playoffs.

Both sides had arguments (which can be read about in links below this story), but Gardner said there is no longer any reason to keep that rule in place.

“Now there is an inter A league in the Interior that all junior B clubs from the five [TOJLL] communities have equal access to calling up players from on a regular basis, exactly the way it’s done on the Lower Mainland,” Gardner said.

“They [some TOJLL team governors] don’t quite see things the way Brook or I do, or the thousands of people across the Interior that support inter A. There’s a great deal of pride and ownership in what they do and they feel that inter A is just robbing them of players.

“If that policy doesn’t change, that’s in actuality quite true.”

Wray said the intermediate A rule may be reassessed in the future, “but even if we didn’t have that ruling in place, the players on the Wild will be challenged enough with being constantly on the road and would possibly have little time to play in the TOJLL.”

Gardner disagrees, noting the Wild would do everything in their power to arrange practice and game schedules to allow players to suit up with junior B teams, which would also allow Okanagan to call up second-year midgets for developmental stints in the BCILL.

“Teams in junior B will continue to function,” Gardner said.

“They’ve struggled with numbers all along and it’s because they haven’t had an intermediate team to develop more players to funnel into their system.”

Webster would like to see a North Thompson-area intermediate A team form in the next few years, in addition to Okanagan.

If there were two teams in the region, it would make it more feasible for BCILL teams on the Lower Mainland to travel north for road trips, he said.

Wray said the TOJLL will take a wait-and-see approach to the Wild.

“We offer players to play at home, where players can stay at home and play in front of hometown fans, friends and family,” Wray said, noting he wishes the Wild success in the upcoming season.

“We believe that our TOJLL players should finish high school at home, where there will be less stress and travel for them.

“With [Wild] home games somewhere in the Fraser Valley, it will be a challenge for both players, coaches and fans.”

Kamloops Venom general manager Brandon Pittman attended a TOJLL meeting on Sunday.

“They won’t change the rule, as much as it hurts our league,” Pittman said, noting there was an hour-long argument on the topic.

“They won’t change it. They don’t feel that any other team will benefit from this rule being changed other than Kamloops.”

Pittman gave the South Okanagan Flames of Penticton as an example for why the rule should change. There are about seven players expected to play for Okanagan that could also play for the Flames, if the rule were changed, he said.

“The inter A league is a great idea,” Pittman said, noting 16- and 17-year-old players should not be forced to choose one or the other.

“They’re worried inter A can destroy our league. If you’re worried about that, then we need to change the rule so more kids can play.”

Players from the Wild catchment area carded last year by BCILL teams on the Coast and Island will have the option to either stay put or join the Wild.

There are somewhere between 10 and 14 players from the Tournament Capital expected to be among the 50 or 60 who will try out for Okanagan.

“The majority of them aren’t physically ready for 18 to 21 junior B,” Gardner said. “Normally, their box lacrosse careers would be over, without having inter A.

“And we’re developing players that will funnel into junior B in two years, to help them.”

