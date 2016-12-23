One in hospital following crash near Sun Peaks

A tourist from Vancouver is recovering in hospital after slick roads caused the car he was driving to slide down a 40-foot embankment near Sun Peaks on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area near the Knouff Lake turnoff on Heffley Louis Creek Road just before 9:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Doug Aird said the car’s two passengers — a woman and a toddler — escaped unharmed. The man behind the wheel, however, had to be rescued by first responders.

“This was accomplished by removing the roof and bringing him up the bank in a stretcher basket where he was then transported to Royal Inland Hospital,” Aird said.

Traffic was snarled in the area for 45 minutes.

Aird urged motorists driving to or from Sun Peaks to be cautious given Friday’s snowfall.