IN THE PHOTO: Artist Bill Frymire chats with Boston Celtic player Kelly Olynyk at the Thompson Rivers University outdoor basketball court. Dave Eagles/KTW

Public artist Bill Frymire’s latest work is just a bunch of trash. It’s total garbage — and that’s the beauty of it, says the mural’s subject, seven-foot Boston Celtics’ forward Kelly Olynyk.

“There’s zero per cent chance I could do this,” Olynyk said with a laugh yesterday at the outdoor basketball court next to the Thompson Rivers University Gym, where Frymire’s mosaic hangs on a chain-link fence in thousands of bits and pieces. “If I did it, it would look like I put a bunch of garbage on the fence, which he did and made it into a masterpiece, which shows the talent some people have is just different.”

Frymire was given $5,000 from the TRU Sustainability Grant Fund and $600 from the City of Kamloops’ B.C. Festival of the Arts Legacy Fund, which he earmarked for a project at the bike shelter on campus. That plan was scrapped when the shelter was scheduled for demolition.

Jim Gudjonson, TRU’s director of environment and sustainability, suggested a mural of the local hardcourt hero.

Frymire hatched a plan and went to work, collecting about 2,500 pieces of vinyl siding destined for a landfill and contacting the Celtics’ public-relations department for a picture of Olynyk. He recreated a small grid on a much-larger scale on the fence, placing the pieces — each shard of vinyl punched with three holes pierced by aluminum rings — to recreate a giant picture of the big man’s mug.

“I’ve seen a lot of art that uses trash and it just looks like trash,” said Frymire, who has used bottle caps, matchbox collections and marbles in past work. “I wanted to have something that was a little more aesthetically pleasing.”

The project took Frymire about 140 hours to complete — a futile few of them spent battling through a Kamloops windstorm — and cost about $3,500.

“You never dream of a day when you see your own face in your city,” said Olynyk, who is in town for his sister Jessie’s wedding tomorrow. “He did an unbelievable job.”

Frymire, a Metis artist who prides himself in connecting with the Earth through his work, created a portrait of Terry Fox in view of the running path near the Kamloops Tennis Centre using recycled one-gallon milk jugs.

That was installed about three years ago and is showing its age as the material has eroded in the elements.

The vinyl siding is meant to last outside for about 20 years, but Frymire expects the mural to hold up for about five years.

“I hope it attracts more people out here to play in the evening,” Frymire said.

Olynyk tweeted a picture of the mosaic and it has garnered attention from U.S. media outlets, including ESPN.

“People were sending me pictures of it and it’s pretty cool when you get here and see it, the size and magnitude and how well it was put together,” Olynyk said.