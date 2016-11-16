Online health portal set to roll out at hospital

Royal Inland Hospital will roll out MyHealthPortal this month, an online tool that provides patients access to their health information.

The round-the-clock access will include lab results, diagnostic imaging reports, upcoming appointments, recent hospital-visit history and contact information.

Patients must sign up to use the portal.

Registration can be done at the hospital from Nov. 21 to Dec. 9. People are required to show their legal identification and their health-care or B.C. services card.

They will receive a login username and password they can use on their own devices to log in to the portal.

For those who can’t get to the hospital during that time period, the next time they are at RIH, they can ask to have their email address added to their patient record at registration after again showing appropriate ID.

They can then enter a remote enrolment request at the portal online at interiorhealth.ca/MyHealthPortal.

The portal is already in place in the Shuswap, Cariboo and Thompson-Nicola areas.