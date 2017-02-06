Oops! Man who should be behind bars released due to paperwork error

A Kamloops judge has issued a warrant for a Merritt man facing a raft of gun and drug charges who was released from custody last week due to a paperwork mixup.

Derek Jason McLean was ordered last week to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court on a string of charges that includes counts of possessing a restricted firearm, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, resisting police and possession of a controlled substance.

At the end of his preliminary inquiry, a breach charge was dropped. Based on how the paperwork for McLean’s remand was completed, the breach charge was the only item holding him in custody as far as court staff could tell, despite the fact he should have been detained on the more serious allegations.

Crown prosecutor Iain Currie said the intention of all parties was that McLean would remain in custody.

“It was the right result according to the paperwork, but not for the interests of the parties involved,” he said.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Hope Hyslop issued a public-interest warrant for McLean’s arrest on Monday afternoon. Currie said the Crown will be seeking to have him held in custody.