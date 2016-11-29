Open Door fills jobs in wide range of work requirements

IN THE PHOTO: Jeff Morash (left) inquires about employment with Tim Hortons employee Chris Connelly at an Open Door job fair in recent years. KTW file photo

Staff at Open Door are dealing with more and more clients looking for work — and, as part of the work involved in doing just that, they spend a lot of time talking with local business owners. Blair Gray, program manager for the job-search firm in Kamloops, said they find more success when they’re working with locally owned businesses.

There’s lots of potential in larger corporations, he said, but they can be a bit more challenging because the decision-makers aren’t necessarily in Kamloops.

He said getting into the community and taking part in events like Link Up: Kamloops Business Development Summit are seen as ways to make some inroads into the hiring opportunities with larger employers.

The increase in client numbers is the result of many factors, including the downturn of the oil industry in Kamloops — plenty of Albertans, both natural-born and B.C. transplants — have headed west again, looking for jobs. Open Door works with those ages 16 and older who are unemployed or underemployed.

The firm also works with the growing number of refugees now calling Kamloops home, helping them find jobs.

Gray said they have the best success placing people in sales and service jobs or in trades, transportation and equipment operation. Other sectors where they are doing well in placing clients include business and financial administration, as well as health.

When they head out to talk, the goal is not just to connect with potential employers, but to share the message that informs the work they do at Open Door — it can fill jobs in a wide range of work requirements, “basically, this is what we can do for employers,” Gray said.