Operation Christmas Child wraps up this week

The 2016 Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign is nearing the end.

Last year, volunteers collected more than 2,500 boxes and have set a goal of 3,000 this year.

Operation Christmas Child Kamloops sees residents fill shoe boxes with toys, school supplies and other items. The shoeboxes are then delivered by volunteers to children around the world.

Past destinations have included Haiti, Costa Rica and various countries in Africa.

Until noon on Friday, Nov. 18, shoeboxes can be picked up and dropped off at Art Knapp (420 Nunavut Way, just off Halston Connector), Big Steel Box (1284 Salish Rd., just off Halston Connector), Gord’s Appliance and Mattress Centre (948 Tranquille Rd. on the North Shore), Hub International Barton Insurance (299 Third Ave. downtown), Lizzie Bits Baby Co. (665 Victoria St. downtown), Smith Chevrolet Cadillac (950 Notre Dame Dr. in Southgate), Kamloops Hyundai (948 Notre Dame Dr. in Southgate), Kamloops Chamber of Commerce (615 Victoria St. downtown), Flight Centre (1210 Summit Dr. in Sahali), Dollar Tree (Northills Centre on the North Shore), Integra Tire (160 Leigh Road on the North Shore and 880 Notre Dame Dr. in Southgate) and Your Dollar Store with More (1210 Summit Dr. in Sahali and in the Brock Shopping Centre).

During National Collection Week, which runs this week, Sahali Mall and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church (1136 Sixth Ave. in South Kamloops) will be the two primary collection centers in Kamloops.

After the shoe box gifts are collected, they will be sent to be processed and prepared for hand delivery to children worldwide using whatever means necessary, including sea containers, trucks, trains, airplanes, helicopters, boats, elephants and even dog sleds.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief and development organization Samaritan’s Purse, is the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind.

Since 1993, more than 135-million shoeboxes have been delivered to children in more than 100 countries.

For more information, go online to samaritanspurse.ca/operation-christmas-child.