Operation Red Nose began its 2016 campaign on the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the service that raises money for PacificSport gave 119 rides (44 on Friday and 75 on Saturday). It collected $2,900 in donations.

The program continues every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17.

It is also operating on Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

For a ride, call the Operation Red Nose service line at 250-372-5110.