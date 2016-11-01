Operation Red Nose gears up for 20th anniversary in Kamloops

Operation Red Nose is ready to celebrate 20 years in Kamloops.

The designated-driver program, in which drivers call to have their vehicle — and themselves — driven home will begin on Nov. 25 and run through New Year’s Eve.

Those calling the service are asked to make a donation, with proceeds going to PacificSport and supporting amateur athletes in Kamloops.

Operation Red Nose will operate on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 and in December on these dates: 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 26, 30 and 31. The service will operate between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

This year, the service will be offered on a few Thursdays, including Dec. 1, 8, and 15.

Last year, Operation Red Nose provided 1,211 safe rides over 10 nights of service and raised $30,863 in donations. Kamloops finished first in the province by providing the most rides out of the 13 host communities.

“The community of Kamloops has been amazing and has embraced Operation Red Nose since we brought it to the city in 1997,” said Carolynn Boomer, executive director of PacificSport and co-founder of the Kamloops Red Nose campaign.

“From all of our partners, sponsors and volunteers, right to the end client, it has been a win-win from saving lives to contributing to amateur sport locally. With the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio just concluding, we have hometown heroes, such as bronze medalist Catharine Pendrel, as an inspiration to our youth and we are proud to be a small part in her journey.”

Operation Red Nose relies on volunteers who want to help and have a little fun during the holiday season. This year, 250 volunteers are needed. Volunteer positions include designated drivers, escort drivers, navigators, phone operators and dispatchers. Volunteers can team up with their friends, family, or coworkers to form a road team of three and help drive clients and their vehicles home. Volunteers can commit to one night or all 14 nights. Volunteer shifts are approximately six hours long. In 2015, Operation Red Nose had 235 volunteers fill more than 500 volunteer positions.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Katie Klassen by phone at 250-320-0650 or by email at kklassen@pacificsport.com.

Volunteer application forms are can be picked up at the RCMP detachment at Battle Street and Sixth Avenue downtown and at the RCMP North Shore Community Policing Office at 915 Seventh Street.

Completed forms, along with presentation two pieces of identification, can be dropped off at either of those locations.

When service begins on Nov. 25, Operation Red Nose can be reached by phone at 250-320-0650.