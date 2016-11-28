Order baked goods, help out the church

IN THE PHOTO: Kamloops United Church is getting ready to bake up a storm in time for its annual Cookie Walk, which raises funds for its outreach programs.

Too busy to bake?

Kamloops United Church (KUC)wants to lend a hand with this year’s Christmas goodies. The measuring and stirring has started and orders are being processed.

Until 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, place an order at Kamloops United Church, at 421 St. Paul St., or online at kamloopsunited.ca.

This year, pre-order six varieties of handmade baked goodies for $5 per dozen. Orders will be available for pick up on Dec. 9, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Additional varieties of cookies will also be available for purchase that day.

The annual KUC Cookie Walk helps support outreach projects and programs provided by Kamloops United Church throughout the community.