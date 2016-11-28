Ore cover buckles at Highland Valley Copper; no injuries reported

Production at Highland Valley Copper is down to about 60 per cent following a buckling of one of its three ore covers on the weekend.

Peter Martell, the mine’s superintendent of environment and community affairs, said the problem was discovered at about 10 p.m. Saturday night. There were no injuries as a result.

The covers, constructed about a decade ago, are intended to shield ore piles from wind, which creates fugitive dust.

“The investigation is underway,” Martell said. “It’s too early to say what caused the incident.”

Martell said staff will first determine what caused the problem before repairs begin.

The mine is expected to return to full production in about a week.