Outstanding teacher makes math more than manageable

The whiteboards in Katie McCormack’s class are covered with words.

Product, doubling, divisibility, numerator, hypotenuse, prime — words that have forced many a brain shut down and stress levels to soar.

Not in McCormack’s class, however.

Tiegane Petryshen is in McCormack’s Grade 8 daily math class — a program she introduced at Brock middle school a few years ago. Students who need help learning the subject take it every day, rather than every other day.

Tiegane said he is succeeding “because of the way she explains it,” and from all the help everyone gets from McCormack as she works through the basics of mathematics.

“Grade 7 was hard,” Tiegane said. “But she makes it understandable.”

Those teaching skills and the dedication she puts into her classes are some of the reasons McCormack received the Outstanding Teacher Award from the British Columbia Association of Mathematics.

She’s not the first in School District 73 to receive the award. In past years, Brad Epp, Thor Fridriksson, Linda Dontramont and Sandy Baird were honoured by the association for their teaching.

The criteria for the award includes showing evidence of significant positive impact on students, staff and parents, initiating innovative and effective programs in their classrooms, making contributions to mathematics education at various levels and demonstrating excellence

Gail Seppala is a certified education assistant in McCormack’s classroom. She sums up McCormack’s success with the simple observation that “she doesn’t let them hide.”

Last September, McCormack said, about half the students in the class didn’t know what odd and even numbers were. Now they know what a hypotenuse is and understand prime numbers.

They’ve learned not only the concepts, but the language of mathematics.

McCormack has passion for the subject, something Fridriksson said is important and which Epp added doesn’t apply only to math.

“You don’t even have to say math,” Epp said. “What makes a good teacher?”

It requires an engagement with the subject and the students, staying up to date, always learning and understanding students learn in different ways.

For Fridriksson, it includes more than just a passion to teach.

“We all concentrated on asking questions or presenting problems that really made our students think. We all had a knack for encouraging deep thought. It became really rewarding to see our students understand the math and to demonstrate their intelligence in meaningful ways.”

Keegan Leblanc is in Tiegane’s class.

He said he finds it easier to learn math because McCormack “works slower so we can understand more.

“She teaches you how to do it and you keep doing it until you understand.”

Every day starts the same way.

Students come into class and immediately work on eight questions on one of the whiteboards.

They also use smaller whiteboards, something McCormack said she started using years ago. It saves paper, gives them a chance to wipe out any mistakes and works well with the kids.

The questions always reinforce not just concepts taught yesterday, but those explained months ago, all to keep reinforcing the knowledge students already have received.

And they know if they don’t know the answer to one question, skip it and move on to the ones they do know.

“They’re not becoming mathematicians,” McCormack said. “They are here because, guess what? You suck at math.”

Conversely, in her honours math classes — which have wait lists and for which acceptance is based on having marks to show a deep understanding — she will have pupils believing they are ‘A’ students.

“Hmm, maybe not,” McCormack said. “I push them because they need to move forward, too.”

Czarina Choy is in one of the Grade 9 honours classes McCormack teaches. She said she likes it because, unlike daily math, the level is fast-paced.

Both classes have something in common — there is no homework.

McCormack makes sure students are always working on math during class and gives them time to complete it so they don’t have to do it after school.

She is also incorporating the new provincial curriculum being introduced in schools this year. Rather than just teach proportions, she had the honours class create something to show they understood the concept. It led to replicas of a giant pop can, a pencil, even a sandwich, all created to scale — and bigger.

Her students don’t just learn math, McCormack said.

“Their confidence grows. They come in here with a purpose. There is huge growth.”

For Matthew Ciardullo, however, who is also in the honours class, his success is easy to explain.

“I love math — and she makes it so much more fun.”