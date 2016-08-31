Overdose alert issued in Kamloops

Health officials have issued an overdose alert to Kamloops drug users after five reported overdoses — including one fatality — in 48 hours.

The Interior Health Authority issued the alert on Wednesday afternoon, noting each of the overdoses appears to be connected to a sparkly white powder officials believe is being sold by drug dealers as cocaine.

The alert pointed out drug abstinence is the safest way to avoid overdoses, but offered several tips for drug users, including not mixing drugs, not using drugs alone and not experimenting with higher doses.

The alert also recommended keeping a close eye on friends while using drugs, carrying a naloxone kit and being able to recognize the signs of an overdose.

“If someone thinks they may be having an overdose or is witnessing an overdose, call 911 immediately,” the alert stated.

The alert was issued on International Overdose Awareness Day as many B.C. health leaders rallied in Vancouver to bring more attention to the issue.

In Kamloops, a candlelight vigil is slated to be held Wednesday night in Riverside Park.

The IHA alert did not list fentanyl by name, but the potent opioid has been linked to a recent spike in overdoses in B.C.

After a provincial public health crisis was declared in April, a provincial joint task force was formed to address the rising numbers of overdose deaths.

A recent coroner’s service report revealed 433 apparent illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. between Jan. 1 and July 31, with more than 62 per cent linked to fentanyl-laced drugs.

Through the first half of this year, there were 22 overdose deaths in Kamloops, compared to seven such deaths in the city through the first six months of 2015.

Of those 22 deaths, eight involved use of fentanyl.