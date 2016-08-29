Overdose Awareness Day at Kamloops Farmers’ Market

Sherry Robinson’s son Tyler died of a drug overdose in January at the age of 23. His mom is now working with others to get the government to take a leadership role in tackling the crisis. She will be part of a group at the Kamloops Farmers’ Market tomorrow as part of Overdose Awareness Day.

When her son Tyler died earlier this year, Sherry Robinson didn’t want to talk about it.

Even with family and friends it was a challenge because she felt shame and saw only the stigma of addiction.

Tyler was 23 years old when he died from a fentanyl-related overdose in the late-night hours of Jan. 27.

He left behind his mom, dad, grandparents, brother and extended family members.

Since his funeral in February, Robinson has moved past her reluctance and become involved in what she calls her “grief walk,” taking a hard look at what contributed to Tyler living under a bridge and struggling with addiction.

The walk will see her take part in International Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday at the Kamloops Farmers’ Market downtown.

Robinson will be at a booth with Sandra Tully, another Kamloops mom whose son Ryan Pinneo struggled with addiction and also died from a fentanyl-laced drug overdose, just one week before Tyler’s death.

They will be alongside people from the Phoenix Centre to talk about some of the health-care system gaps they believe made it hard for their sons to get help and for them to advocate for treatment.

What they want, Robinson said, is for someone in government to step up and take a leadership role that will move on the report the province’s independent representative for children and youth, Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, issued last March.

The report is an 80-page document in which Turpel-Lafond wrote: “The child-protection system, the health-care system, social-service agencies, the education system and police consistently failed in their responsibility” for one of the overdose deaths she reviewed.

“It is time for our society to recognize this as a public-health concern and not a moral issue,” Robinson said.

“It is time to take a stand against society’s shaming stigma for people suffering on the addiction spectrum.”

Robinson said she watched her son “slip through the cracks” and, once he was considered a legal adult at age 19, her ability to be accepted by the health-care system as an advocate for him diminished.

She referenced a study that estimates there are 68,000 youth between the ages of 15 and 24 who have substance-use issues, but the province has only 22 health-care beds in treatment centres.

“When they’re ready, when they want help, when they know they’re ready, they have to wait,” she said. “It’s hard to wait for the services.”

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market, at which the International Overdose Awareness Day booth will be set up, runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 400-block of Victoria Street.