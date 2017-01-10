Numbers of abandoned prosecutions rise amid overdose crisis

B.C.’s overdose crisis appears to be making an impact in the province’s courthouses — including Kamloops — with numbers of prosecutions abandoned due to the death of an accused spiking.

The criminal justice system calls it abatement — to end legal proceedings against a person once they have died. Abatement numbers have soared across B.C. the last two years, with figures in Kamloops doubling in 2016.

According to figures provided to KTW by the provincial government, 538 files were abated in B.C. in 2016 — an increase of 45 per cent.

Between 2012 and 2014, abatements hovered just below the 300-mark in B.C. In 2015, the number rose 23 per cent to 370.

A similar trend is evident in the Kamloops figures, which remained below 10 annually between 2012 and 2014. In 2015, 11 files were abated in Kamloops. Last year, that number shot up to 22.

The provincial abatement numbers seem to mirror overdose statistics. B.C. recorded 248 overdose deaths in 2012, 293 in 2013 and 342 in 2014. In 2015, the number rose to 443. Figures for 2016 are still being finalized, but the BC Coroners Service had counted 755 overdose deaths by the end of November.

In Kamloops, overdose deaths hovered between five and eight annually between 2012 and 2015 before spiking to at least 32 in 2016.