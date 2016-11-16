Overdose deaths continue to soar; 31 in Kamloops this year

The numbers tell the tale.

By the end of October, there had been 622 illicit-drug overdose deaths in B.C., a 56.7 per cent increase over the same period last y ear.

Thirty-one of those deaths happened in Kamloops, compared to seven in the same time period last year.

Fentanyl continues to be linked to the majority of overdose deaths.

Statistics cover a period ending Oct. 31 and show a 196 per cent increase over the same period in 2015.

At the end of October Kamloops had seen 31 overdose deaths, with at least 21 linked to fentanyl.

It’s a reality that has been growing through the years.

In 2012, only five per cent of overdose deaths involved fentanyl.

The next year, it had tripled.

By 2014, one quarter of deaths involved the drug and, last year, the rate hit 30 per cent.

The BC Coroners Office identified other statistics that speak to what the province’s head doctor, Provincial Health Officer Perry Kendall, has called a public health emergency. Ninety-six per cent of the fentanyl-linked deaths also showed other drugs were involved: half of them also involved cocaine, 38 per cent showed the presence of ethyl alcohol, 34 per cent involved methamphetamine or amphetamine and 32 per cent were linked to heroin.

In the Interior Health Authority region, there were 108 overdose deaths at the end of October.

Males outnumber females in overdose deaths. At the end of October, 120 women had died and 502 men.

Premier Christy Clark plans to lead a delegation of people who have been affected by the overdose deaths to Ottawa to share their experiences and thought son additional actions all levels of government can take.

The meeting will take place today.

Health Minister and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Terry Lake, along with others directly involved in addressing the health emergency, will also attend the federal Conference on Opioid Overdoses in Ottawa tomorrow and Saturday.