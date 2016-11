Overlander Ski Club to open trails on Saturday

The Overlander Ski Club (OSC) is opening its cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails on Saturday.

Regular season passes, snowshoe passes, six-day punch passes and regular day rates are all available online at overlanderskiclub.com.

The OSC operates on the Stake Lake Cross-County Ski and Snowshoe Trails about 30 kilometres south of Kamloops on Lac Le Jeune Road.

There are more than 60-kilometres of cross-country skiing trails and about 13 kilometres of snowshoe trails.