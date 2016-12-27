Owner in Kamloops posts $500 reward for information on missing cats

Editor:

Where are Cledus and Cali?

My two cats mysteriously vanished a day-and-a-half apart — one on Nov. 23 and the other on Nov. 25.

I live on Larch Avenue on the North Shore. These two cats do not wander more than two doors on either side of us. I usually see them running back and forth from the two houses across from me. They are 12 years old and I have had them since they were born. I know my cats and I know someone has trapped them. There are cats being found way up Red Lake Road, in the hills above Batchelor Heights and in Cooney Bay.

It is legal to humanely trap and take cats to the the BC SPCA or the Humane Society, but it is illegal trap and dump them outside of city limits, where they cannot defend themselves. Such actions are cruel and constitute animal abuse.

I have done everything possible to try to find my cats. I have contacted the police, I have put up posters, I have knocked on doors and I have searched areas near the North Thompson River, but have found not a trace of them.

Someone has literally picked them up or they have walked into a trap.

The calico is very skittish and it would not be easy to grab her, so it makes me think a trap was used.

Apparently, a few other cats have gone missing in my neighbourhood, which encompasses Larch Avenue, Beach Avenue, Fairview Avenue and Tamarack Avenue along Schubert Drive.

I am offering a $500 reward for information leading me to my cats. Anybody with information is urged to call me at 250-299-8975. The Kamloops RCMP and City of Kamloops bylaw department can also be contacted.

Debra Milenk

Kamloops