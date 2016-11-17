Owner needs to pay $503 vet bill after dog attack

Editor:

At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, I was returning home from a walk with our leashed, 14-year-old shih tzu dog when he was suddenly attacked by a loose Rottweiller-type dog at the corner of Mayfair Street and Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst. The owner of the larger dog was present and managed to get his animal to let go of Smoki, our shih tzu.

Unfortunately, he did not apologize or give me his contact information. We took our dog to an emergency vet who found three broken ribs, a lot of bruising and a damaged tooth. Later, we found several puncture wounds on Smoki’s sides.

Our vet bill came to $503.06.

The incident was reported to the city’s bylaw department, but it has asked us to try to find the owner of the other dog. Needless to say, we think the other party has an obligation to compensate us for the vet cost.

This person was accompanied by another person with a similar large dog, which appeared to be under control. All this could have been avoided if the owner of the other large dog had kept it on a leash or muzzled.

I would like to express my appreciation to the two young men who came running from Tranquille Road to offer assistance while my dog was screaming in the Rottweiller’s mouth.

Geraldine Bergeron

Kamloops