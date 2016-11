PacificSport Interior BC to host free sports conference

PacificSport Interior BC is playing host to its annual free sports conference on Saturday at the Tournament Capital Centre.

Guest presenters include Dave Freeze, mental trainer and owner of Ripplerock Consulting, Dianne Barker, Olympics curling official, Greg Kozoris, owner of Acceleration Strength and Conditioning, Christina Giudici, dietician, and Ula Zawadska, AZAMI Sports.

Athletes, coaches and parents are invited.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 2. Register online at pacificsportinteriorbc.com.