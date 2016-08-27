Pack suffer tough loss to T-Birds

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack had a win against the No. 1 team in the country in sight on Saturday afternoon.

But a second-half collapse left the club frustrated, disappointed and explaining a loss when the final whistle sounded at Hillside Stadium.

The WolfPack fell 2-1 to the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday, dropping the first contest of the 2016-2017 Canada West campaign.

“The guys are upset and that’s a good thing,” WolfPack head coach John Antulov said after the match.

“They’re not just happy that we came out and we battled well. They’re upset that we didn’t get the result.”

The WolfPack looked strong early in the match, despite what appeared to be some nerves in the club’s home-opening contest.

In the 13th minute, former UBC Thunderbird Mitch Popadynetz connected with midfielder Justin Donaldson on a corner kick, Donaldson heading in the ball, to pick up the Pack’s first goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

The gravity of the goal seemed to hit home for the Wolves who celebrated in earnest. Some of the fans in the crowd gave gasps of excitement tinted by surprise.

The WolfPack was solid for most of the half, but cracks began to show as halftime loomed.

In the second half, the T-Birds came out with renewed aggression and the Wolves faltered.

UBC pulled even on a shot from 40 yards out, which bounced off the crossbar and hit Thompson Rivers goalkeeper Claye Harsany, rolling into the open cage.

Another balled slipped past the sophomore keeper in the 61st minute, sealing the victory for the visitors.

“We played really well in the first half. I thought we defended really well,” Antulov said.

“For whatever reason, that first 10, 15 [of the second], we just weren’t as cohesive as we were. They scored a goal and then we started to settle down again. Just a bit of a bad mistake there for the second goal. That’s what happens when you play the top team in Canada.”

Antulov spoke of the WolfPack’s weekend as being a litmus test for where his club is at. He felt after the loss to the T-Birds that the match hadn’t exposed too many issues.

For Donaldson, who scored his club’s lone goal, it was the little mistakes that made the difference Saturday.

“Honestly, I think it was just a little bit of a team breakdown, communication-wise,” he said. “We just need to keep on each other and stay positive and those mistakes will hopefully go away.”

He agreed with Antulov that the disappointment and frustration amongst his teammates was a positive sign.

“We all should be upset that we lost,” he said.

“We’re coming out this year to battle every team, we’re not coming in to just get points. We want to win every game. If someone is not upset on our team, they really should be because we came out hard today.”

The Wolves will be back in action on Sunday, home to the Victoria Vikes, a club against which they picked up one of their three victories last season.

Kickoff is 1 p.m.

Antulov said his club needs to make some mental adjustments before moving on to their second match of the Canada West season.

“It’s still that mindset,” he said. “It’s still that thing of, how are we going to win those ugly games, and I think that’s the big thing for us. Sometimes it’s not going to be pretty but we still have to play smart.

“So I think we need to get over that hump mentally, especially when we’re under a little bit of pressure, just to ensure we continue to play the way we do. If we do that we’ll be fine.”