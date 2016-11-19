Pack sweep T-Birds

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack took down the UBC Thunderbirds in straight sets at the Tournament Capital Centre on Friday night, hanging the Vancouver club its first loss of the season.

The scores were 25-22, 25-18, 25-6.

“It is huge in the standings,” WolfPack head coach Chad Grimm said.

“We have to take care of business. We haven’t got the performances we wanted at home. Friday has been a struggle for us coming out of the gate. It was nice to end those droughts to put on a solid effort tonight.”

Thompson Rivers was led by its new offensive duo of Iuliia Pakhomenko and Rachel Windhorst. Pakhomenko finished the night with 11 kills two aces, 10 digs and a block assist, while Rachel Windhorst had nine kills, three service aces, five digs and a solo block.

Abby Spratt chipped in with 28 assists, three service aces, three digs and one block assist.

The WolfPack improved to 4-3 with the victory and will take on the T-Birds again Saturday night, 5 p.m., at the Tournament Capital Centre.

In men’s action, Thompson Rivers fell 3-1 against UBC. The scores were 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19.

The Pack is 1-6 on the season, while the T-Birds are 3-2.