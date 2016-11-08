Pack weigh in on new-look Canada West

Stop if you’ve heard this one before — the Canada West Universities Athletic Association has voted to change the format of its basketball conference.

It has been six months since Canada West’s AGM, where athletic directors approved another change to a conference that has seen more than a half-dozen such changes in the last decade.

In the last 10 years, the Thompson Rivers WolfPack have played under the same format in back-to-back seasons just a handful of times.

So, with the 2016-2017 Canada West campaign having opened on Friday at the Tournament Capital Centre, how do the WolfPack’s coaches feel about the new arrangement?

“I think there’s always good and bad — you could choose one side or the other,” women’s head coach Scott Reeves told KTW, though he did lament that a system never seems to last more than two years.

“I don’t really choose to engage on whether a schedule is good or bad — a schedule is a schedule. I have to play it, irregardless of what I think of it.”

Beginning this season, all 17 of the Canada West’s basketball teams have been lumped into a single conference, doing away with the Pioneer and Explorer divisions used the last two seasons. Under the previous arrangement, clubs were placed in divisions based on their history in the league, which led to talk the conference had been tiered.

Under the new system, teams will still play 20 regular season games, but will have more variety in opposition and will all compete for the same playoff berths.

Each club will play four opponents every season — for Thompson Rivers those clubs are the UBC-Okanagan Heat, Fraser Valley Cascades, UNBC Timberwolves and Victoria Vikes — and will have contests against six of the remaining 12 opponents every other year.

Over a four-year rotation, every team will play every opponent at least twice and will visit every gym in the Canada West at least once.

“If I had a bellyache, that would be my one bellyache — there are not two teams in the conference that play the same schedule,” men’s head coach Scott Clark said.

“To call it a schedule, I think, is a misnomer in that I believe we just play some games and at the end they’re going to compare everybody.”

Reeves has similar concerns.

“The one criticism I have would be the playoff structure,” he said.

“The playoffs — that’s how you get to the national tournament. So, if there’s an imbalance in the schedule, that really doesn’t sit well with me, in terms of seeding for the playoffs.”

Speaking of the playoffs, 12 teams will be bound for the post-season when regular-season action wraps up on Feb. 12, the top four of which will receive automatic byes to the conference quarter-finals.

The remaining eight clubs will square off in best-of-three series at the home of the higher seed. No. 5 will play No. 12, No. 6 will play No. 11 and so on.

This past weekend, the WolfPack men lost 96-60 and 78-67 to the UBC Thunderbirds, while the women fell 72-46 and 58-38.

And, while neither Thompson Rivers coach is a real fan of what they currently have to work with, they both agreed a solution is hard to come by.

“It’s no fault of whoever makes the schedule. It’s a 17-team conference — it’s monumental,” Clark said.

“Really, you can’t [have a schedule] with 17 teams. Everybody was opposed to our divisional play last year. The truth, was I ever a real fan of it? No. But my opinion was always that the conference needs to be divided.”

For teams from the Tournament Capital, the new scheduling format will mean more travel.

This year, Thompson Rivers will play road contests in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Prince George, Abbotsford and Regina, adding up to roughly 3,950 kilometres.

Last season, the club’s regular-season road action included stops in Prince George, Calgary, Kelowna, Edmonton and Abbotsford — about 1,740 kilometres.

It’s a wrinkle Reeves hopes a travel-heavy pre-season has prepared his club for.

“This life is a grind,” he said. “They had to get thrown into what a grind would be like — back-to-back roads, out to Ottawa, out to Victoria. We have now, next week and the week after to go to Manitoba and then Alberta.

“So, it’s not like we haven’t done that before. I just wanted to prepare them for what this life is going to be like.”