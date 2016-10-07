Pack win first of two against Heat

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack moved into a tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division on Thursday night, defeating the UBC-Okanagan Heat 1-0 at Hillside Stadium.

The clubs will do battle again Saturday in Kelowna.

The WolfPack’s lone goal came in the 84th minute of the match, the seventh goal of the season for Justin Donaldson.

Claye Harsany made three saves for the shutout. Thompson Rivers out shot the Heat 22-3.

Women blanked

The WolfPack women lost 2-0 to the Heat to open play at Hillside on Thursday.

Ally Ferronato and Cassie Bratton had the goals. Thompson Rivers’ Alyssa Smith made five saves on seven shots.